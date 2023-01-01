Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Trussville

Trussville restaurants
Trussville restaurants that serve chopped salad

Ferus Artisan Ales image

 

Ferus Artisan Ales

101 Beech St, Trussville

Avg 4.1 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$10.00
chopped romaine, hard boiled egg, roasted corn, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese, bacon, and buttermilk ranch
More about Ferus Artisan Ales
Item pic

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Trussville

312 Main Street, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOPPED SALAD W/ STEAK$13.48
CHOPPED SALAD W/ TURKEY$11.49
CHOPPED SALAD$8.49
Chopped iceberg lettuce, bacon, cucumbers, cheddar cheese,
egg, scallions & tomatoes.
Tossed in thousand island dressing.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Trussville

