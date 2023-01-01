Chopped salad in Trussville
Trussville restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Ferus Artisan Ales
Ferus Artisan Ales
101 Beech St, Trussville
|Chopped Salad
|$10.00
chopped romaine, hard boiled egg, roasted corn, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese, bacon, and buttermilk ranch
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Trussville
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Trussville
312 Main Street, Trussville
|CHOPPED SALAD W/ STEAK
|$13.48
|CHOPPED SALAD W/ TURKEY
|$11.49
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$8.49
Chopped iceberg lettuce, bacon, cucumbers, cheddar cheese,
egg, scallions & tomatoes.
Tossed in thousand island dressing.