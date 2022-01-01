Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Trussville
/
Trussville
/
Cookies
Trussville restaurants that serve cookies
Pinchgut Pies
129 Beech St, Trussville
No reviews yet
Cookie Monster
$8.00
More about Pinchgut Pies
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
5078 Pinnacle Sq, Trussville
Avg 4.5
(4139 reviews)
Cookie Wontons
$7.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Meals by Misty
108 Watterson Parkway, Trussville
Avg 4.8
(81 reviews)
Fresh Baked Cookies
$3.00
Fresh Baked Cookies
$3.00
Friday: Ham and Cheese Sliders, Pasta Salad, Broccoli Salad and a Fresh Baked Cookie
$11.99
More about Meals by Misty
Browse other tasty dishes in Trussville
Meatball Subs
Garlic Bread
Chili
Gumbo
Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Cake
Greek Salad
More near Trussville to explore
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1308 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston