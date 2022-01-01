Grits in Trussville
Trussville restaurants that serve grits
Half Shell Oyster House
218 Main Street, Trussville
|Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
|Orleans Shrimp & Grits L
|$14.00
Cheddar cheese grits covered with shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
|Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grit L
|$14.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side. *This image is a dinner portion.
Ferus Artisan Ales
101 Beech St, Trussville
|Shrimp and Grits
|$19.00
Grilled Gulf Shrimp over Stone Ground Cheddar Grits smothered with Crawfish Etouffee
|Cheese Grits
|$5.00
|Fish and Grits
|$21.00
Chef’s choice of fish served over yellow stone ground cheese grits, topped with a house made creole sauce.