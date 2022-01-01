Grits in Trussville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Half Shell Oyster House

218 Main Street, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
Orleans Shrimp & Grits L$14.00
Cheddar cheese grits covered with shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grit L$14.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side. *This image is a dinner portion.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Item pic

 

Ferus Artisan Ales

101 Beech St, Trussville

Avg 4.1 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$19.00
Grilled Gulf Shrimp over Stone Ground Cheddar Grits smothered with Crawfish Etouffee
Cheese Grits$5.00
Fish and Grits$21.00
Chef’s choice of fish served over yellow stone ground cheese grits, topped with a house made creole sauce.
More about Ferus Artisan Ales

