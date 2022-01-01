Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pumpkin pies in
Trussville
/
Trussville
/
Pumpkin Pies
Trussville restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa
158 Main Street, Trussville
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Pie
$25.00
More about Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa
Meals by Misty
108 Watterson Parkway, Trussville
Avg 4.8
(81 reviews)
Pumpkin Pie
$20.00
More about Meals by Misty
Browse other tasty dishes in Trussville
Cake
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Grits
Chicken Salad
Pasta Salad
French Toast
Cinnamon Rolls
More near Trussville to explore
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(580 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(364 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1468 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston