Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Trussville

Go
Trussville restaurants
Toast

Trussville restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa

158 Main Street, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quiche of the Day$12.00
with side salad or fruit
More about Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa
Meals by Misty image

 

Meals by Misty

108 Watterson Parkway, Trussville

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche of the Day$17.00
More about Meals by Misty

Browse other tasty dishes in Trussville

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Quesadillas

Grits

Cheese Pizza

Cornbread

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Trussville to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1467 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston