Salmon in Trussville
Trussville restaurants that serve salmon
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
5078 Pinnacle Sq, Trussville
|Smoked Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
|Fresh Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
|Salmon Roll
|$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Meals by Misty
Meals by Misty
108 Watterson Parkway, Trussville
|Pesto Salmon with Lemon Garlic Pasta, Roasted Asparagus, Bread, Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote and Fresh Flowers
|$47.00
|Southern Salmon Patties
|Teriyaki Salmon Dinner