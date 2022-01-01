Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Trussville

Go
Trussville restaurants
Toast

Trussville restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

5078 Pinnacle Sq, Trussville

Avg 4.5 (4139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Fresh Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Meals by Misty image

 

Meals by Misty

108 Watterson Parkway, Trussville

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Salmon with Lemon Garlic Pasta, Roasted Asparagus, Bread, Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote and Fresh Flowers$47.00
Southern Salmon Patties
Teriyaki Salmon Dinner
More about Meals by Misty
MexiCali Blues image

 

MexiCali Blues

215 Bell Way, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Agave Lime Glazed Salmon$25.00
6oz grilled agave lime glazed salmon with cilantro lime rice, mango jalapeno salsa garnished with cilantro & lime wedge
More about MexiCali Blues

Browse other tasty dishes in Trussville

Cake

Fajitas

Cucumber Salad

Bread Pudding

Pies

Dumplings

Pudding

Greek Salad

Map

More near Trussville to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston