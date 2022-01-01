Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Trussville

Go
Trussville restaurants
Toast

Trussville restaurants that serve spaghetti

Sanpeggios Pizza - Trussville image

 

Sanpeggios Pizza - Trussville

7270 Gadsden HighwaySuite 100, Trussville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$7.99
Served with Meat Sauce and 2 breadsticks
Kid's Spaghetti$3.99
More about Sanpeggios Pizza - Trussville
Meals by Misty image

 

Meals by Misty

108 Watterson Parkway, Trussville

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rotel Chicken Spaghetti
More about Meals by Misty

Browse other tasty dishes in Trussville

Fajitas

Pudding

Greek Salad

Dumplings

Chicken Sandwiches

Cornbread

Gumbo

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Trussville to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston