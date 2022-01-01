Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Trussville

Trussville restaurants that serve tacos

Pinchgut Pies image

 

Pinchgut Pies

129 Beech St, Trussville

10" Taco 'Bout It$12.00
Spicy Ranch Base. Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Taco Seasoned Beef and Chicken.
Topped with Diced Romas, Diced Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Sauce, and Cilantro.
16" Taco 'Bout It$22.00
Spicy Ranch Base. Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Taco Seasoned Beef and Chicken.
Topped with Diced Romas, Diced Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Sauce, and Cilantro.
Half Shell Oyster House

218 Main Street, Trussville

Voodoo Tacos$13.50
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with hand-battered shrimp tossed in comeback or voodoo sauce, and served over a bed of homemade cole slaw
MexiCali Blues

215 Bell Way, Trussville

Taco Salad$14.00
Choice of Protein, charro beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, and crema in a fried flour tortilla bowl.
Steak Taco$5.50
Fried Oyster Taco$5.50
Cornmeal fried oysters, shredded lettuce, agave aioli, cherry radish, & tajin
