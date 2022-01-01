Tacos in Trussville
Trussville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Pinchgut Pies
Pinchgut Pies
129 Beech St, Trussville
|10" Taco 'Bout It
|$12.00
Spicy Ranch Base. Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Taco Seasoned Beef and Chicken.
Topped with Diced Romas, Diced Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Sauce, and Cilantro.
|16" Taco 'Bout It
|$22.00
Spicy Ranch Base. Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Taco Seasoned Beef and Chicken.
Topped with Diced Romas, Diced Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Sauce, and Cilantro.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Half Shell Oyster House
218 Main Street, Trussville
|Voodoo Tacos
|$13.50
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with hand-battered shrimp tossed in comeback or voodoo sauce, and served over a bed of homemade cole slaw
More about MexiCali Blues
MexiCali Blues
215 Bell Way, Trussville
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Choice of Protein, charro beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, and crema in a fried flour tortilla bowl.
|Steak Taco
|$5.50
|Fried Oyster Taco
|$5.50
Cornmeal fried oysters, shredded lettuce, agave aioli, cherry radish, & tajin