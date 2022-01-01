Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Trussville

Go
Trussville restaurants
Toast

Trussville restaurants that serve wedge salad

Meals by Misty image

 

Meals by Misty

108 Watterson Parkway, Trussville

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$12.50
More about Meals by Misty
Ferus Artisan Ales image

 

Ferus Artisan Ales

101 Beech St, Trussville

Avg 4.1 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$11.00
More about Ferus Artisan Ales

Browse other tasty dishes in Trussville

Meatball Subs

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Dumplings

Salmon

Greek Salad

Pies

Map

More near Trussville to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1411 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston