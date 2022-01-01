Go
Trust Restaurant

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Avg 4.6 (1217 reviews)

Popular Items

Wood Grilled Octopus$22.00
castelvetrano olives, salsa verde, fresh pepperoni, chilled legumes
Charcoal Baby Carrots$19.00
pistachio butter, chili garlic crunch, pickled onions, crispy farro, herb salad
Beef Tartare$22.00
quail egg, onion, jalapeño mayo, mint, crispy potato, fine herb vinaigrette
Smoked & Braised Lamb Shoulder$30.00
grains, cucumber, feta, mint, cilantro & charred jalapeño yogurt, naan
Ricotta Agnolotti$25.00
black garlic streusel, shaved truffle, panna, basil
Shrimp + Sausage$23.00
andouille, garbanzo beans, tomato, herb butter, wood grilled bread
Hush Puppies$22.00
house made ham, house cultured honey butter
Braised Oxtail Raviolini$25.00
pine nuts, carrots, horseradish, ricotta
Wood Grilled Cauliflower$18.00
golden raisins, mint, serrano aioli, black lentils, cilantro, curry vinaigrette
Embered Red Beets$18.00
lemon yogurt, pearl onions, japanese pear, mint, pepita dukkah, date vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3752 Park Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

