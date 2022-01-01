Go
Consumer pic

TRUTH BBQ - HTX

Open today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

110 S Heights Blvd

Houston, TX 77007

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Potato Salad
Dairy & Gluten Free.
Bootlegger Baked Beans
Contains Pork. Gluten Free.
Smoked Turkey Breast
Corn Pudding
Contains Dairy & Gluten.
Smoked Pork Ribs
Brussel Sprouts
Dairy & Gluten Free.
Tater Tot Casserole
Contains Dairy, Gluten & Pork.
Smoked Sausage: BEEF GARLIC$9.00
Per Link
Mac & Cheese
Contains Dairy & Gluten.
Central Texas Style Brisket
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

110 S Heights Blvd, Houston TX 77007

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Scoop - 8200 Washington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Meshiko Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

TRUTH BBQ - HTX

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston