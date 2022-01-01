Go
Tiger Sugar

Tiger Sugar is an international dessert chain brand that originated in Taiwan.
Our intention is to let the world taste the best flavor of black sugar boba pearl milk tea through taste and vision.

9393 Bellaire Blvd • $

Popular Items

Golden Oolong Tea +CHEESE FOAM$5.00
Vintage Blk TEA +CHEESE FOAM$5.00
MILO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE$5.75
**SGNTR BLK SGR w/ CREAM MOUSSE$5.50
[Espresso] BLK SGR CAFE LATTE$5.75
Golden Oolong Tea LATTE$5.00
BLK SGR MILK$5.50
BLK SGR BLK TEA LATTE$4.50
Golden Oolong Tea$4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

9393 Bellaire Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
