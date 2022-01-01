Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar
Michelin rated Ethiopian Restaurant in the heart of Petworth.
3630 Georgia Avenue NW
Popular Items
Location
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
