Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar

Michelin rated Ethiopian Restaurant in the heart of Petworth.

3630 Georgia Avenue NW

Popular Items

BEEF TIBS$18.99
Tender beef sautéed with tomato, onions, fresh rosemary, jalapeños and seasoned butter.
SAMBOSA WITH LENTILS$8.99
Phyllo pastry dough hand rolled and stuffed with sautéed lentils with onion, jalapeño and Ethiopian seasoning.
Side vegan item$5.00
Side of any vegan option.
TSEHAY SPECIAL SHIRO WE´T$18.99
Chick pea flour seasoned with spices cooked with tomato, garlic and onion.
Ye Belay (Superior)$39.99
A combination of the beef and lamb Tibs, the Kitfo, the Ye Beg Wet (red lamb stew) and Ye Bere Alicha (yellow beef stew) served with Ayeb and mixed green salad.
LAMB TIBS$19.99
Tender lamb sautéed with tomato, onions, fresh rosemary, jalapeños and seasoned butter.
TSEHAY VEGAN COMBINATION$24.99
A combination of all our vegan options, sharable.
MEMO SPECIAL$19.99
Beef Tibs served with Tsehay special shiro simmered in seasoned butter.
Injera$3.00
Traditional Injera cut into 3 pieces
SAMBOSA WITH BEEF$8.99
Phyllo pastry dough hand rolled and stuffed with sautéed ground beef with onion, jalapeño and Ethiopian seasoning.
Location

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
