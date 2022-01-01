Go
The Mad Monkfish

Live jazz, sushi, and our personal interpretation of Japanese, Thai, Chinese + Vietnamese cuisines are the mediums through which we hope to disperse kindness. We are Buddhist and want to serve mankind.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

524 Massachusetts Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)

Popular Items

Idaho$6.25
Sweet potato tempura. VT
Alaskan$9.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber and scallions. Raw
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, red onions, bean sprouts, lime and tamarind juices, coconut sugar. Gluten free.
Spicy Salmon Maki$9.25
Salmon, spicy mayo, cucumber and tempura flake. Raw
Sake Salmon$7.00
2 pieces per order Nigiri.
3 pieces per order Sashimi.
Crazy Roll (Shrimp Tempura Roll)$10.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and eel sauce. Cooked
Spicy Tuna Maki$9.25
Tuna, spicy mayo, cucumber and tempura flake. Raw
Miso Soup$4.00
Avacado$6.50
Avocado, rice, nori. VT
Avocado Cucumber$5.50
Avocado, cucumber, rice, nori. VT
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Nigthlife
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

524 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
