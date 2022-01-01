Go
Tsukimi

Modern Japanese Fare in the East Village

228 E 10th St • $$

Avg 4.9 (72 reviews)

Popular Items

Unagi Donburi$35.00
Binchotan grilled freshwater eel over rice
(no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Temari Sushi Box$58.00
Twelve pieces, six types of temari sushi
*ingredients may vary depending on availability* (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Grilled Asparagus$12.00
Charcoal-grilled asparagus, yuzu pepper sauce (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Ikura Donburi$38.00
*Limited 2 available per day*
House-marinated Japanese salmon roe over rice (no substitutions or special requests)
Tekka Donburi$45.00
Japanese Bluefin tuna over sushi rice
(no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Uni Donburi$65.00
Fresh Japanese sea urchin over sushi rice
(no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Wagyu Donburi$85.00
Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef striploin with Jidori egg over rice (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Four Course Dinner (for 1 person)$85.00
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Japanese Sea Bass
Dry Aged Duck Breast
Peach Parfait
*Complimentary Wagashi with Tea
(no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Maitake Mizuna Salad$14.00
Maitake mushrooms, mizuna greens, pumpkin seeds, shiso and yuzu citrus (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Dashi Omelette with Truffles$15.00
Japanese style egg omelette with winter Périgord truffle shavings (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Cozy
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

228 E 10th St

New York NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
