Tsunami
Come on in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
106 E North St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
106 E North St
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Menkoi Downtown Greenville
Come in and enjoy!
Gringo's Cantina
Latin food and Craft Bar in an eclectic setting.
Neat Bourbon Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Sticky Fingers
A favorite in downtown Greenville, Sticky Fingers is located on the corner of Main Street and Washington Street in the heart of the downtown Greenville business and entertainment district. Stop by and try our award winning ribs for lunch or dinner. Ask about our private banquet room and kids' menu. Sticky Fingers also offers menu items in bulk quantities so you can serve our "fall-off-the-bone delicious" ribs with all the fixins' at your place without the hassle!