Tsunami

1909 US-17 K

Popular Items

Family Boat$80.00
Chirashi$27.00
House Salad(Ginger)$3.00
Seaweed Salad$6.00
Side Spicy Sacue$0.50
Tsunami Platter For 2$54.00
Sushi Dinner$23.00
House Soup$3.00
Kani Salad$6.00
Side White Sacue$0.50
Location

1909 US-17 K

Mt Pleasant SC

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
