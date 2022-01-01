Go
Tsunami North Charleston

The most Authentic Sushi Hibachi food around the area, now featuring delivery service.

SUSHI

8530 Dorchester Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)

Popular Items

Hibachi Steak$17.45
Miso Soup$3.50
White Sauce$0.50
Any 3 Rolls$16.95
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.45
Beef Potstickers$7.00
Crispy Wontons$7.00
Spring Rolls$7.00
Hibachi Chicken$15.95
Any 2 Rolls$12.95
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

8530 Dorchester Rd

North Charleston SC

Sunday12:00 am - 10:29 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:29 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:29 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:29 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:29 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:29 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:29 pm
