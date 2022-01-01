Go
Tsunami Sandwich Company

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

11 Broadway Street • $

Avg 4.1 (571 reviews)

Popular Items

Tsunami Pastrami$14.00
1/2lb Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Horseradish Mustard, on Marble Rye
Lewis and Clark$13.00
Our Pastrami Reuben on Marble Rye
Surfers Cove$12.00
Turkey, Swiss, Cream Cheese, Cranberry, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on Toasted Multigrain
Storm watcher$12.00
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Deli Mustard, Grilled on Sourdough
Saddle Mountain$12.00
Roast Beef, Swiss, Horseradish Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, on Marble Rye
Buoy 10$13.00
Roast Beef, Cheddar, Onion, Horseradish Sauce, Grilled on Rustic White
Tillamook Rock$12.00
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Deli Mustard, on Multigrain
Summer Breeze$12.00
Our Club. Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo on Rustic White
Lighthouse$12.00
Turkey, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayo, grilled on Rustic White
Howdy Partner$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

11 Broadway Street

Seaside OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
