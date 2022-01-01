Tsunami Sarasota
Come in and enjoy!
100 Central Ave #1022
Location
100 Central Ave #1022
Sarasota FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
Voted Sarasota’s Best Seafood Restaurant 6 years in a row!
Pastry Art Cafe
World famous Cafe,Coffee, & Bakery- Main Street Sarasota.
The Overton
Breakfast All Day, Event Space, Coffee, Beer, Wine, Cocktails on TAP
Grand Cru Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!