Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

Bout Time Pub & Grub

Enjoy 32 refreshing, cold beers on tap in a fun, lively environment. Pub favorites include extra crispy chicken wings, loaded ultimate nachos, hand-tossed pizza, juicy burgers, soft-shelled tacos, and fried chicken sandwiches. This is not your typical bar food. Every dish is handcrafted daily using fresh ingredients to create a meal that is sure to satisfy your cravings.

There's always something exciting going on at Bout Time Pub & Grub. Equipped with 32 flat-screen TVs, every seat is the best seat in the house to watch your favorite sporting events. Test your luck at the always-free, progressive-jackpot Breaking Bingo for chances to win amazing cash prizes. Visit the website for specials and an up-to-date event calendar. Also enjoy the jukebox, golf games, patio dining, and free, on-screen trivia and Wi-Fi. Reserve the event room for corporate or special events. Grab your friends and unwind.

