Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Come in and enjoy!
1616 W Traverse Parkway
Location
1616 W Traverse Parkway
Lehi UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Enjoy 32 refreshing, cold beers on tap in a fun, lively environment. Pub favorites include extra crispy chicken wings, loaded ultimate nachos, hand-tossed pizza, juicy burgers, soft-shelled tacos, and fried chicken sandwiches. This is not your typical bar food. Every dish is handcrafted daily using fresh ingredients to create a meal that is sure to satisfy your cravings.
There's always something exciting going on at Bout Time Pub & Grub. Equipped with 32 flat-screen TVs, every seat is the best seat in the house to watch your favorite sporting events. Test your luck at the always-free, progressive-jackpot Breaking Bingo for chances to win amazing cash prizes. Visit the website for specials and an up-to-date event calendar. Also enjoy the jukebox, golf games, patio dining, and free, on-screen trivia and Wi-Fi. Reserve the event room for corporate or special events. Grab your friends and unwind.
Original Pancake House
Join us for breakfast!
Taqueria 27
Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.
Jamba
Jamba Juice