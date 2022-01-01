Go
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

We proudly serve freshly made in-house udon noodles & tempura from scratch everyday and prepare a wide selection of authentic Japanese comfort food in a relaxed, family-friendly space.

RAMEN • NOODLES

333 S. Alameda St • $

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Tempura$1.10
(2pc) Shrimp Tempura$4.20
*NOW Up-sized & bigger for the same price!* 2pc crispy & fresh, shrimp tempura.
Bottled Water$2.50
Build Your Own Udon
Starting from $5.00: Choose your Soup Base, Noodle, and Toppings.
Niku Udon
Best selling homemade udon noodle with dashi soup & marinated (sweet) beef topping.
Mini Beef Bowl
Half size marinated beef over rice.
Beef Bowl
Marinated sweet beef over rice.
Karaage Chicken$5.00
*Now upgraded with dipping sauce!* Deep fried Japanese karaage chicken.
Kake Udon$6.00
Signature homemade regular udon noodles with dashi soup.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

333 S. Alameda St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
