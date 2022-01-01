Go
Toast

TT's Montauk

order online & pick up in store!

FRENCH FRIES

466 West Lake Drive TT's • $

Avg 4.2 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Monomex Salata$14.00
spring mix, corn salsa, queso fresco, herbed vinaigrette
TT's Street Corn$10.00
local sweet corn, mayo, cotija cheese & chipotle
Side Guacamole$8.00
No Chips
Chips & Queso$10.00
queso fresco, queso blanco, jalapeno
Side Salsa$5.00
No Chips
Mexican Wild Rice & Beans$6.00
Geo's Homemade Churro's$8.00
Chips & Guac$10.00
Side Verde$5.00
Impossible Burger$15.00
served w/ bb’s special sauce & fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

466 West Lake Drive TT's

Montauk NY

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Muse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Surf Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hampton Coffee Company #5

No reviews yet

Hand-roasted coffee, fresh homemade food & so much more!

Beach House Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Tucked inside The Montauk Beach House in the heart of downtown Montauk, The Beach House Bar & Grill offers American Cuisine with a Caribbean flare, Neapolitan Style pizzas and some of the finest crafted cocktails in the Hamptons.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston