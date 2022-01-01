Buena Vida
Buena Vida’s guests will have an authentic Mexican dining experience featuring homestyle cooking that transcends what one expects from most Mexican restaurants in America. Buena Vida's from-scratch menu, balances dishes from the land and sea, with many creative options for vegans and vegetarians to explore the unlimited tasting menu. Lush botanicals enliven the surroundings and serve as a key definer of the experience, creating the impression of dining in the Mexican rainforest. The restaurant Buena Vida takes pride in using fresh and seasonal ingredients. All of our food items are made from scratch, not to mention our house-made salsas, hand-made tamales and house-made-to-order corn tortillas.
2900 Wilson Blvd
Location
2900 Wilson Blvd
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fire Works - Courthouse
Fire Works is an American pizzeria and bar, serving wood-fired pizzas, a full menu with other great options, craft beer, great wines and awesome cocktails in the Courthouse neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.
Mexicali Blues Inc
Come in and enjoy the Mexican Food!
Green Pig Bistro
We are closed Saturday, April 9 for a private event. We reopen for Brunch on Sunday, April 10.
Earl's Sandwiches
An Arlington staple since 2005, we roast our meats in-house, top them off with fresh ingredients and serve it all up on locally baked bread. Check out our selection of signature sandwiches or try one of our monthly "Fab 4" specials.