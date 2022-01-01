Go
We’ve brought our modern twist on “comida de la calle”—Mexican street food—to a sit-down restaurant with an expanded menu and a selection of quality, small-batch tequila and whiskey as well as award-winning cocktails and desserts. We still believe in using local products while staying true to authentic regional recipes—we specialize in making the absolute best street tacos anywhere.

215 E 7th Ave

Popular Items

Pollo Agave$4.25
agave-dipped fried chicken, slaw, Mexican chimichurri
Chipotle Pork$4.50
Crispy Carnitas in sweet chipotle sauce, guajillo slaw, diced pineapple, crispy gried onions & cilantro.
Carnitas$4.50
Slow roasted pork, seared crispy on the Plancha. Finished with pickled red onions, avocado crema and our house made white corn tortilla
Guacamole$8.00
smashed avocados, fresh lime and topped with Pico de Gallo. Served with fresh made chips
Birria$5.00
Slow Braised beef birria. Served on house-made white corn tortilla. Finished with a tomatillo-serrano-avocado salsa and a side of au-jus.
Barbacoa$4.25
Slow Braised Beef, Sour Cream and Salpicon. (Radish, cilantro, english cucumber, habanero, lime juice.)
Pollo a la Crema$4.25
Queso Gringo$7.00
Melted American Cheese, charred serranos, jalapenos, and pico de gallo. Side of fresh chips.
Fish N Beer$4.75
Chipotle & Beer-battered fish, fried to order. Served with guajillo slaw, guacamole, pineapple , and pickled red onions. Served on our house made white corn tortilla
Spicy Tuna$6.00
Guajillo crusted Ahi Tuna, guacamole, eel sauce, chipotle mayo, cucumber & radish.
Location

Denver CO

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

