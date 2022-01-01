Go
Toast

TTW - Highlands

We’ve brought our modern twist on “comida de la calle”—Mexican street food—to a sit-down restaurant with an expanded menu and a selection of quality, small-batch tequila and whiskey as well as award-winning cocktails and desserts. We still believe in using local products while staying true to authentic regional recipes—we specialize in making the absolute best street tacos anywhere.

3300 W 32nd Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tres Leches$6.00
Bourbon soaked Tres Leches cake with house-made frosting and a pecan. Drizzled with house-made caramel sauce. (bourbon is not cooked, unable to remove)
1/2 Churros$3.00
3 Churros, made fresh daily, cooked to order. Tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with Mexican chocolate sauce
Side Lg Gringo$4.00
Side Serrano$0.25
Side Habanero$0.25
Churros$5.00
5 Churros, made fresh daily, cooked to order. Tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with Mexican chocolate sauce
Guacamole$4.00
Side order of Fresh Guacamole with Pico de Gallo. (no chips)
Side Limes
Salsa$1.00
Choice of one salsa served on the side.
Side Sm Gringo$2.00
See full menu

Location

3300 W 32nd Ave

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Adobo XO

No reviews yet

Denver's latin-asian favorite serving tacos, rice bowls, burgers, smoked wings, green chile and much more. We specialize in Filipino and New Mexican cuisine. Try our smoked carnitas tacos, chicken adobo ricebowl or our lumpia and green chile cheese fries which were featured on Netflix. Stop by soon! We're open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 8pm.

Nest at Nurture

No reviews yet

Nest is committed to supporting your optimal well being, today and everyday.

Salt & Grinder

No reviews yet

Salt & Grinder is Chef Frank Bonanno's New Jersey-style deli and salumeria. Simple sandwiches, beautifully prepared with an abundance of housecured meat and cheeses, served on fresh East Coast-style grinder rolls and paired with fresh sides that are anything but the norm.

Fire on the Mountain

No reviews yet

Peace and grease!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston