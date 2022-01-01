Go
TTW - York Location

We’ve brought our modern twist on “comida de la calle”—Mexican street food—to a sit-down restaurant with an expanded menu and a selection of quality, small-batch tequila and whiskey as well as award-winning cocktails and desserts. We still believe in using local products while staying true to authentic regional recipes—we specialize in making the absolute best street tacos anywhere.

1514 York Street

Popular Items

Pollo Agave$4.75
agave-dipped fried chicken, slaw, Mexican chimichurri
Pollo Asado$4.75
achiote marinated chicken, slaw, pico de gallo, chili-tomato sauce
Queso Birria$5.00
melted Monterey Jack cheese, birria, consomme, tomatillo avocado salsa
Carnitas$4.75
crispy roasted pork, pickled red onions, avocado crema
Queso a la Plancha$3.95
griddled cotija cheese, avocado, roasted tomatillo salsa
Barbacoa$5.00
slow roasted shredded beef, serrano garlic aioli, fresh radish, confit onion
Pedro's Al Pastor$4.75
Pedro's chile-marinated pork, creamy avocado salsa, onion and cilantro, pineapple
Hongos$4.75
grilled crimini mushrooms, griddled cotija cheese, creamed cilantro corn, ancho-chile crema
Camarones a la Diabla$6.50
chili-marinated grilled shrimp, red cabbage slaw, tropical pico, mango habanero salsa
Fish N Beer$4.95
chipotle & beer-battered fish, slaw, avocado & pineapple guacamole, pickled red onions
Location

1514 York Street

DENVER CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
