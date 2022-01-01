TTW - York Location

Route 40 Cafe

No reviews yet

Located at 2550 E Colfax Ave, Route 40 is open for Take Out, Curbside, and Delivery! Located in the historic Lowenstein Complex, Route 40 Café celebrates the rich, vibrant, and sometimes edgy culture of Colfax Avenue. Route 40 was a transcontinental highway – less well-known than its famous sibling Route 66 – that ran from Atlantic City to SanFrancisco.

The Route 40 café pays homage to the roadside diners and cafes that once flourished along its route – a modern roadside café serving elevated favorites that nourish the soul and delight the palate. Guests will be surrounded by artifacts from the collection of the Colfax Museum curated by Jonny Barber. The café is a gathering place for people from all walks of life to socialize and enjoy great food and drink together.

