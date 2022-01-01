Go
Tu Taco

Come in and enjoy!

309 E Randol Mill Rd • $

Avg 4.1 (834 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchilada Plate$7.49
Two enchiladas, rice, and beans.
Crispy Tacos$1.99
Hard shell or crispy taco with meat, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Quesadilla Plate$8.99
Flour quesadilla, rice, and beans.
Salsa$0.50
Burrito Supremo$7.99
Meat, rice, beans, and your choice of three ingredients.
#1 Combo$7.29
Three street/soft tacos, rice, beans, and drink.
Dr Pepper
Pico de Gallo$0.75
Tacos$1.89
Soft tortilla or street taco with meat, cilantro, and onions.
Taco Plate$8.49
Three street/soft tacos, rice, and beans.
309 E Randol Mill Rd

Arlington TX

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
