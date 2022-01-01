Tube PDX
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
18 NW 3rd Ave
Portland, OR 97209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
18 NW 3rd Ave, Portland OR 97209
Nearby restaurants
RAVEN'S MANOR
Haunted Mansion Themed Cocktail Lounge
AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Downtown Portland
Come in and enjoy!
Spark
Come in and enjoy!