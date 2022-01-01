Go
Tucan Tacos

Mexican Buffet

2120 N Webb Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Pupusa Plate$12.85
Tucan Torta Plate$10.45
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Buffet

Location

2120 N Webb Road

Grand Island NE

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
