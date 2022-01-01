Go
Tucci's Kitchen

All Sangwiche's are made with boars head meat's.

133 E Palmetto Park Rd

Popular Items

Roberto$13.00
Prosciutto, Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Olive Oil Drizzle.
Turkey Pesto$13.50
Oven Gold Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Mayo, Olive Oil Drizzle
Sea Salt$2.00
Salt and Vinager$2.00
Southern Boy$13.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Zesty Pickles, Fresh Mozzarella, Chipotle Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil Drizzle
Classic$13.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
Chicken Parm$12.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese
Mesquite BBQ$2.00
Jalapeno Heat$2.00
18th Ave$13.00
Prosciutto, Salami, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil Drizzle
133 E Palmetto Park Rd

Boca Raton FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
