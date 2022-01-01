Tuckahoe restaurants you'll love

Toast
Must-try Tuckahoe restaurants

The Burrito Poblano image

 

The Burrito Poblano

85 Main St, Tuckahoe

Avg 4.6 (1157 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$8.00
Guacamole W Chips$14.95
Steak burrito$14.95
More about The Burrito Poblano
The Quarry Restaurant image

 

The Quarry Restaurant

106 Main St, Tuckahoe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Barbecue Chicken Salad$16.00
Kids Hamburger & French Fries$6.00
Arugula, Flatbread$10.00
More about The Quarry Restaurant
Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe image

SMOKED SALMON

Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe

10 Fisher ave, tuckahoe

Avg 4.4 (477 reviews)
Takeout
More about Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe
The Wicked Wolf North image

 

The Wicked Wolf North

2 Scarsdale road, tuckahoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Wicked Wolf North
