Tucker restaurants you'll love

Tucker restaurants
Toast
  • Tucker

Tucker's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Southern
Must-try Tucker restaurants

Old Hickory House image

BBQ

Old Hickory House

2202 Northlake Pkwy, Tucker

Avg 4.4 (475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Order Vegetables
BBQ Pork
BBQ Pork Sandwich$4.95
Vista Vibes Restaurant image

PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Vista Vibes Restaurant

4073 Lavista Road, Tucker

Avg 3.9 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peach Cobbler Vanilla Ice Cream$8.00
Lamb Chops$28.00
Smoked Wings$10.00
Hudson Grille - Tucker image

 

Hudson Grille - Tucker

2075 Northlake Parkway, Tucker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
marshmallow dipping sauce
Ty Cobb$11.95
chopped egg, tomato, onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, choice of dressing
Twenty Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
