Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Tucker

Go
Tucker restaurants
Toast

Tucker restaurants that serve garlic bread

Old Hickory House image

BBQ

Old Hickory House

2202 Northlake Pkwy, Tucker

Avg 4.4 (475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loaf of Garlic Bread$5.99
Garlic Bread$1.50
More about Old Hickory House
Restaurant banner

 

Enzo's Pizza - Tucker - 4437 Cowan Rd

4437 Cowan rd, Tucker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Extra Garlic Bread$1.00
More about Enzo's Pizza - Tucker - 4437 Cowan Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucker

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chili

Cake

Grits

Map

More near Tucker to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (233 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston