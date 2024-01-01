Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Tucker

Tucker restaurants
Tucker restaurants that serve nachos

Banner pic

 

Taqueria Los Hermanos - TUCKER

4418 Hugh Howell Rd Ste B-3, Tucker

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Supreme Nachos$12.75
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce and refried black beans served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side
More about Taqueria Los Hermanos - TUCKER
Ultimate Nachos image

 

Hudson Grille - Tucker - 2075 Northlake Parkway

2075 Northlake Parkway, Tucker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ultimate Nachos$11.95
tortilla chips, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapenos, fresh salsa, queso, cilantro, black beans, melted jack and cheddar cheese Add Chicken $2 Add chili $2 Add Guac $2 Add Beyond Meat $4
More about Hudson Grille - Tucker - 2075 Northlake Parkway

