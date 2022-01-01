Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Tucker
/
Tucker
/
Tiramisu
Tucker restaurants that serve tiramisu
Enzo's Pizza - Tucker - 4437 Cowan Rd
4437 Cowan rd, Tucker
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
More about Enzo's Pizza - Tucker - 4437 Cowan Rd
Antico Pizza- Tucker - 4650 Hugh Howell Rd Building 500 Suite 530
4650 Hugh Howell Rd Bldg 500, Tucker
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$7.00
Layers of sponge cake soaked in espresso and mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.
More about Antico Pizza- Tucker - 4650 Hugh Howell Rd Building 500 Suite 530
