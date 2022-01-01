Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Tucker

Tucker restaurants
Tucker restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Enzo's Pizza - Tucker - 4437 Cowan Rd

4437 Cowan rd, Tucker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu
More about Enzo's Pizza - Tucker - 4437 Cowan Rd
Banner pic

 

Antico Pizza- Tucker - 4650 Hugh Howell Rd Building 500 Suite 530

4650 Hugh Howell Rd Bldg 500, Tucker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$7.00
Layers of sponge cake soaked in espresso and mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.
More about Antico Pizza- Tucker - 4650 Hugh Howell Rd Building 500 Suite 530

