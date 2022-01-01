Go
Tucker's Eat | Drink | Smile

Simply Put... We are a local bar & restaurant located in Pasadena, MD which offers local patrons things done a little differently... We have created a place which you can go to for breakfast, lunch, dinner & happy hour. You can bring your kids Monday - Sunday till 6pm. We will pick you up and drop you off within 3 miles free of charge. We will reward you for carpooling with a hug. Overall... We will do all that we can to make you enjoy your experience and before you walk out you cannot wait to come back!

9001 Fort Smallwood Rd

Burrito Loco$14.95
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Cheeseburger$14.00
Riviera Beach MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
