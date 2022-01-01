Tucker's Eat | Drink | Smile
Simply Put... We are a local bar & restaurant located in Pasadena, MD which offers local patrons things done a little differently... We have created a place which you can go to for breakfast, lunch, dinner & happy hour. You can bring your kids Monday - Sunday till 6pm. We will pick you up and drop you off within 3 miles free of charge. We will reward you for carpooling with a hug. Overall... We will do all that we can to make you enjoy your experience and before you walk out you cannot wait to come back!
9001 Fort Smallwood Rd
Riviera Beach MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
