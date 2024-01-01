Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Tuckerton

Tuckerton restaurants
Tuckerton restaurants that serve burritos

The Union Market & Gallery image

The Union Market & Gallery - at The Tuckerton Seaport

120 West Main Street, Tuckerton

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Pixie burrito$9.95
two scrambled eggs, choice of meat, american cheese, seasoned potatoes & house-made sriracha dressing in a wrap
Weezer burrito$11.95
two eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, seasoned potatoes & house-made sriracha dressing in a wrap
Weezer burrito VEGAN$15.45
tofu scramble, vegan bacon, vegan cheddar, tomato, avocado, seasoned potatoes & house-made sriracha dressing in a wrap
Delicias Sobre Ruedas Restaurant and Pizzeria - 916 Radio Rd Little egg harbor

916 Radio Rd Little egg harbor, Tuckerton

No reviews yet
Chicken Burritos$12.00
