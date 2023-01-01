Chili in Tuckerton
Tuckerton restaurants that serve chili
More about Doyle's Pour House - Tuckerton
Doyle's Pour House - Tuckerton
210 West Main Street, Tuckerton
|Bowl Doyle's Pulled Pork Chili
|$7.99
A hearty bowl with cheddar-jack cheese and sour cream
More about The Union Market - Indoor, Outdoor, Takeout, Delivery
SMOOTHIES
The Union Market - Indoor, Outdoor, Takeout, Delivery
120 West Main Street, Tuckerton
|Veggie Chili
|$8.50
veggie chili topped with cheddar & sour cream
*vegetarian
*gluten free
|Chili Fries
|$12.95
seasoned fries, veggie chili, homemade queso
|Veggie Chili VEGAN
|$9.50
veggie chili topped with vegan cheddar & vegan cream cheese
*vegan
*gluten free