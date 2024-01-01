Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Tuckerton

Tuckerton restaurants
Tuckerton restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Doyle's Pour House - Tuckerton

210 West Main Street, Tuckerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.49
Crispy fried chicken over greens with bacon, blended cheeses, tomatoes, onions served with choice of dressing
More about Doyle's Pour House - Tuckerton
Item pic

 

Mickey's Port of Call Pub

327 E Main St, Tuckerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap$16.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast, green leaf, tomato, and applewood smoked bacon with mayonnaise.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Crispy chicken breast, tossed in our in-house buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese.
More about Mickey's Port of Call Pub

