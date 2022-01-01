Tucson American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Tucson
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
Bean & Cheese Burro
$9.99
For those that like to keep it simple--refried beans and cheese only. Topped with cheese and sour cream.
Rolled Tacos Quartet
$13.99
Four crunchy tacos stuffed with your favorite protein, salsa fresca and cheese. Served with a refreshing Mexican salad and a drizzled with poppy seed dressing and a side of guacamole.
Leo's Special Chicken Burro
$15.99
Leo's marinated and diced chicken blend with green chile and refried beans, topped with cheese and sour cream.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Dutch Eatery & Refuge
943 E University Blvd,Ste 171, Tucson
B.A.C.T.L.T.
$13.00
bacon, avocado, cheddar, turkey, lettuce,
tomato & mayo on sourdough with
sweet potato fries
The Dutch Burger
$16.00
our 1/2lb burger with bacon, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, arugula server with fries
Flash Fired Brussels Sprouts
$7.00
served with parmesan cheese and lime juice.
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.00
brioche roll, vinegar cole slaw garnish, pickle wedge
USDA Prime Angus "Fatty" Brisket
$11.00
Aurora Farms USDA PRIME Angus Beef Brisket Smoked daily. Fatty or Extra Fatty cuts available, there is a very limited amount of lean meat on these briskets.
Family Take Out Special
$75.00
Includes 1 lb each of Smoked Brisket & Pulled Pork, choice of
1/2 Rack of Baby Back or St Louis Ribs &
3 Large Signature Sides
Metro Wildcat
501 N Park Ave, Tucson
COMBO DEAL (Halal)
4 Tenders with a small side, 1 biscuit and small drink
WHITE CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (Halal)
Includes breast, whole wing and a biscuit.
DARK CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (Halal)
Includes thigh, leg and a biscuit.
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood
3940 E 29th St, Tucson
8 pcs.
$14.99
Choose 1 wing sauce.
Grilled Shrimp
$3.59
Fresh grilled shrimp taco
Beer Battered Shrimp (Capeado)
$3.99
Beer battered shrimp taco served with House made coleslaw.
FRENCH FRIES
Union Public House
4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson
Market
$13.50
quinoa, spring mix, grilled artichokes, avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, lemon-honey vinaigrette
Chicken Fingers
$12.50
buttermilk fried chicken
choice of TWO: buffalo sauce, honey mustard, sriracha honey sesame, or whiskey BBQ
The Yardbird
$14.50
buttermilk fried chicken breast, honey mustard, tomato, lettuce, bacon, mayo, cheddar, brioche bun