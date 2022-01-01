Tucson American restaurants you'll love

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Tucson

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bean & Cheese Burro$9.99
For those that like to keep it simple--refried beans and cheese only. Topped with cheese and sour cream.
Rolled Tacos Quartet$13.99
Four crunchy tacos stuffed with your favorite protein, salsa fresca and cheese. Served with a refreshing Mexican salad and a drizzled with poppy seed dressing and a side of guacamole.
Leo's Special Chicken Burro$15.99
Leo's marinated and diced chicken blend with green chile and refried beans, topped with cheese and sour cream.
More about Eclectic Cafe
The Dutch Eatery & Refuge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dutch Eatery & Refuge

943 E University Blvd,Ste 171, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (1278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
B.A.C.T.L.T.$13.00
bacon, avocado, cheddar, turkey, lettuce,
tomato & mayo on sourdough with
sweet potato fries
The Dutch Burger$16.00
our 1/2lb burger with bacon, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, arugula server with fries
Flash Fired Brussels Sprouts$7.00
served with parmesan cheese and lime juice.
More about The Dutch Eatery & Refuge
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ image

 

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
brioche roll, vinegar cole slaw garnish, pickle wedge
USDA Prime Angus "Fatty" Brisket$11.00
Aurora Farms USDA PRIME Angus Beef Brisket Smoked daily. Fatty or Extra Fatty cuts available, there is a very limited amount of lean meat on these briskets.
Family Take Out Special$75.00
Includes 1 lb each of Smoked Brisket & Pulled Pork, choice of
1/2 Rack of Baby Back or St Louis Ribs &
3 Large Signature Sides
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Metro Wildcat image

 

Metro Wildcat

501 N Park Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
COMBO DEAL (Halal)
4 Tenders with a small side, 1 biscuit and small drink
WHITE CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (Halal)
Includes breast, whole wing and a biscuit.
DARK CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (Halal)
Includes thigh, leg and a biscuit.
More about Metro Wildcat
The Neighborhood image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood

3940 E 29th St, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8 pcs.$14.99
Choose 1 wing sauce.
Grilled Shrimp$3.59
Fresh grilled shrimp taco
Beer Battered Shrimp (Capeado)$3.99
Beer battered shrimp taco served with House made coleslaw.
More about The Neighborhood
Union Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Public House

4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 3.8 (1547 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Market$13.50
quinoa, spring mix, grilled artichokes, avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, lemon-honey vinaigrette
Chicken Fingers$12.50
buttermilk fried chicken
choice of TWO: buffalo sauce, honey mustard, sriracha honey sesame, or whiskey BBQ
The Yardbird$14.50
buttermilk fried chicken breast, honey mustard, tomato, lettuce, bacon, mayo, cheddar, brioche bun
More about Union Public House
Restaurant banner

 

Snakes & Lattes - Tucson

988 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Snakes & Lattes - Tucson

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tucson

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Nachos

Cookies

Chicken Salad

California Rolls

Rigatoni

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Green Valley

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston