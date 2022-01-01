Tucson bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Tucson
More about The Dutch Eatery & Refuge
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Dutch Eatery & Refuge
943 E University Blvd,Ste 171, Tucson
|Popular items
|B.A.C.T.L.T.
|$13.00
bacon, avocado, cheddar, turkey, lettuce,
tomato & mayo on sourdough with
sweet potato fries
|The Dutch Burger
|$16.00
our 1/2lb burger with bacon, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, arugula server with fries
|Flash Fired Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
served with parmesan cheese and lime juice.
More about Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Popular items
|Baked Potato Pizza
|$16.00
alfredo sauce, provolone, yukon gold, potato, green onion, crispy prosciutto, creme fraiche
|Caesar
|$12.00
hearts of romaine, spinach, herb croutons, caesar dressing, lemon
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, thyme, black pepper
More about Bear Canyon Pizza
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bear Canyon Pizza
8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$15.00
12 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip
|16'' B.Y.O Pizza
|$18.00
Build Your Own Pizza Creation.
Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
|BYO Pasta
Build your own pasta! Your choice of sauce, veggies, and meat. Served with garlic knots
More about L Station
L Station
500 North 4th Avenue #1, Tucson
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$13.00
|Station Burger
|$14.00
|Pulled pork tacos
|$12.00
More about Churrasco de Brasil
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Churrasco de Brasil
150 W Wetmore Rd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Cheese Empanada
|$1.75
|Black beans
|$8.00
|Parmesan Pork Tenderloin
|$15.00
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
876 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
More about Welcome Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Welcome Diner
902 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Biscuit Benedict
|$12.00
fresh baked biscuit halves topped with you choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom and poached eggs smothered in hollandaise* with a side of country potatoes or side salad
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
gooey chocolate chip cookie with pecans and flaky sea salt
|Sunrise Biscuit
|$8.00
fresh baked biscuit sandwich with melted cheddar, scrambled egg, aioli* and choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom
*please make a note of it if you would like your egg cooked to a different temp*
More about Catalina Craft Pizza
Catalina Craft Pizza
15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina
|Popular items
|Antipasto Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, Prosciutto, Capicola, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Italian Vinaigrette
|12" Margarita
|$19.00
House Pizza Sauce, or Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, House Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Fresh Basil
|12" Create Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Cheese
More about Salted Pig American Barbecue
Salted Pig American Barbecue
11835 N Oracle Rd Suite 101, Oro Valley
|Popular items
|Pit Boss Sandwich
|$14.00
Creamy coleslaw | Martin's potato bun | choose your chopped meat and sauce pairing
|Central Texas Brisket - 1 pound
|$28.00
Simply rubbed with only salt and pepper in the Texas way to highlight the beef and smoke flavors.
|East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1 pound
|$16.00
Inspired by the countries oldest barbecue traditions: Rich, flavorful, and succulent
More about Postino Grant
Postino Grant
2500 E Grant Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about The Neighborhood
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood
3940 E 29th St, Tucson
|Popular items
|8 pcs.
|$14.99
Choose 1 wing sauce.
|Grilled Shrimp
|$3.59
Fresh grilled shrimp taco
|Beer Battered Shrimp (Capeado)
|$3.99
Beer battered shrimp taco served with House made coleslaw.
More about Union Public House
FRENCH FRIES
Union Public House
4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Popular items
|Market
|$13.50
quinoa, spring mix, grilled artichokes, avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, lemon-honey vinaigrette
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.50
buttermilk fried chicken
choice of TWO: buffalo sauce, honey mustard, sriracha honey sesame, or whiskey BBQ
|The Yardbird
|$14.50
buttermilk fried chicken breast, honey mustard, tomato, lettuce, bacon, mayo, cheddar, brioche bun
More about Frog and Firkin
Frog and Firkin
874 E. University Blvd., TUCSON
|Popular items
|Frogbites
|$10.00
baguette topped with fresh garlic, pesto, mozzarella
More about Brushfire BBQ Co.
Brushfire BBQ Co.
7080 E. 22nd St., Tucson
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$9.59