Tucson bars & lounges you'll love

Tucson restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Tucson

The Dutch Eatery & Refuge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dutch Eatery & Refuge

943 E University Blvd,Ste 171, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (1278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
B.A.C.T.L.T.$13.00
bacon, avocado, cheddar, turkey, lettuce,
tomato & mayo on sourdough with
sweet potato fries
The Dutch Burger$16.00
our 1/2lb burger with bacon, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, arugula server with fries
Flash Fired Brussels Sprouts$7.00
served with parmesan cheese and lime juice.
The Dutch Eatery & Refuge
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta

4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Potato Pizza$16.00
alfredo sauce, provolone, yukon gold, potato, green onion, crispy prosciutto, creme fraiche
Caesar$12.00
hearts of romaine, spinach, herb croutons, caesar dressing, lemon
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, thyme, black pepper
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
Bear Canyon Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bear Canyon Pizza

8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson

Avg 4 (987 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$15.00
12 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip
16'' B.Y.O Pizza$18.00
Build Your Own Pizza Creation.
Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
BYO Pasta
Build your own pasta! Your choice of sauce, veggies, and meat. Served with garlic knots
Bear Canyon Pizza
L Station image

 

L Station

500 North 4th Avenue #1, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$13.00
Station Burger$14.00
Pulled pork tacos$12.00
L Station
Churrasco de Brasil image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Churrasco de Brasil

150 W Wetmore Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Empanada$1.75
Black beans$8.00
Parmesan Pork Tenderloin$15.00
Churrasco de Brasil
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

876 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (2201 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Illegal Pete's
Welcome Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Welcome Diner

902 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuit Benedict$12.00
fresh baked biscuit halves topped with you choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom and poached eggs smothered in hollandaise* with a side of country potatoes or side salad
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
gooey chocolate chip cookie with pecans and flaky sea salt
Sunrise Biscuit$8.00
fresh baked biscuit sandwich with melted cheddar, scrambled egg, aioli* and choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom
*please make a note of it if you would like your egg cooked to a different temp*
Welcome Diner
Catalina Craft Pizza image

 

Catalina Craft Pizza

15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Antipasto Salad$15.00
Romaine, Prosciutto, Capicola, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Italian Vinaigrette
12" Margarita$19.00
House Pizza Sauce, or Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, House Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Fresh Basil
12" Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Cheese
Catalina Craft Pizza
Salted Pig American Barbecue image

 

Salted Pig American Barbecue

11835 N Oracle Rd Suite 101, Oro Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pit Boss Sandwich$14.00
Creamy coleslaw | Martin's potato bun | choose your chopped meat and sauce pairing
Central Texas Brisket - 1 pound$28.00
Simply rubbed with only salt and pepper in the Texas way to highlight the beef and smoke flavors.
East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1 pound$16.00
Inspired by the countries oldest barbecue traditions: Rich, flavorful, and succulent
Salted Pig American Barbecue
Postino Grant image

 

Postino Grant

2500 E Grant Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Postino Grant
The Neighborhood image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood

3940 E 29th St, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8 pcs.$14.99
Choose 1 wing sauce.
Grilled Shrimp$3.59
Fresh grilled shrimp taco
Beer Battered Shrimp (Capeado)$3.99
Beer battered shrimp taco served with House made coleslaw.
The Neighborhood
Union Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Public House

4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 3.8 (1547 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Market$13.50
quinoa, spring mix, grilled artichokes, avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, lemon-honey vinaigrette
Chicken Fingers$12.50
buttermilk fried chicken
choice of TWO: buffalo sauce, honey mustard, sriracha honey sesame, or whiskey BBQ
The Yardbird$14.50
buttermilk fried chicken breast, honey mustard, tomato, lettuce, bacon, mayo, cheddar, brioche bun
Union Public House
Frog and Firkin image

 

Frog and Firkin

874 E. University Blvd., TUCSON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Frogbites$10.00
baguette topped with fresh garlic, pesto, mozzarella
Frog and Firkin
Brushfire BBQ Co. image

 

Brushfire BBQ Co.

7080 E. 22nd St., Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$9.59
Brushfire BBQ Co.
Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink image

 

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink

101 E Pennington St., Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink
Restaurant banner

 

Snakes & Lattes - Tucson

988 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Snakes & Lattes - Tucson

