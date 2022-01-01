Tucson BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Tucson

Holy Smokin Butts BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Smokin Butts BBQ

6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.7 (1362 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Slab$28.00
A full twelve bone rack of St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
Pulled Pork$14.50
Smoked Pulled Pork by the pound.
Brisket Sandwich$10.50
Smoked Brisket Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and Jalapenos
on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce
More about Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ image

 

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
brioche roll, vinegar cole slaw garnish, pickle wedge
USDA Prime Angus "Fatty" Brisket$11.00
Aurora Farms USDA PRIME Angus Beef Brisket Smoked daily. Fatty or Extra Fatty cuts available, there is a very limited amount of lean meat on these briskets.
Family Take Out Special$75.00
Includes 1 lb each of Smoked Brisket & Pulled Pork, choice of
1/2 Rack of Baby Back or St Louis Ribs &
3 Large Signature Sides
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Salted Pig American Barbecue image

 

Salted Pig American Barbecue

11835 N Oracle Rd Suite 101, Oro Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pit Boss Sandwich$14.00
Creamy coleslaw | Martin's potato bun | choose your chopped meat and sauce pairing
Central Texas Brisket - 1 pound$28.00
Simply rubbed with only salt and pepper in the Texas way to highlight the beef and smoke flavors.
East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1 pound$16.00
Inspired by the countries oldest barbecue traditions: Rich, flavorful, and succulent
More about Salted Pig American Barbecue
Brushfire BBQ Co. image

 

Brushfire BBQ Co.

7080 E. 22nd St., Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$9.59
More about Brushfire BBQ Co.
Taegukgi - AZ image

 

Taegukgi - AZ

6118 E Speedway Blvd. Ste. 152, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taegukgi - AZ
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brushfire BBQ

2745 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 4 (1412 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Brushfire BBQ

