Tucson BBQ restaurants you'll love

More about Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Full Slab
|$28.00
A full twelve bone rack of St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
|Pulled Pork
|$14.50
Smoked Pulled Pork by the pound.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$10.50
Smoked Brisket Sandwich served with Pickles, Onion and Jalapenos
on the side with your choice of house BBQ sauce
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
brioche roll, vinegar cole slaw garnish, pickle wedge
|USDA Prime Angus "Fatty" Brisket
|$11.00
Aurora Farms USDA PRIME Angus Beef Brisket Smoked daily. Fatty or Extra Fatty cuts available, there is a very limited amount of lean meat on these briskets.
|Family Take Out Special
|$75.00
Includes 1 lb each of Smoked Brisket & Pulled Pork, choice of
1/2 Rack of Baby Back or St Louis Ribs &
3 Large Signature Sides
More about Salted Pig American Barbecue
Salted Pig American Barbecue
11835 N Oracle Rd Suite 101, Oro Valley
|Popular items
|Pit Boss Sandwich
|$14.00
Creamy coleslaw | Martin's potato bun | choose your chopped meat and sauce pairing
|Central Texas Brisket - 1 pound
|$28.00
Simply rubbed with only salt and pepper in the Texas way to highlight the beef and smoke flavors.
|East Carolina Pulled Pork - 1 pound
|$16.00
Inspired by the countries oldest barbecue traditions: Rich, flavorful, and succulent
More about Brushfire BBQ Co.
Brushfire BBQ Co.
7080 E. 22nd St., Tucson
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$9.59