Tucson breakfast spots you'll love

The Dutch Eatery & Refuge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dutch Eatery & Refuge

943 E University Blvd,Ste 171, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (1278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
B.A.C.T.L.T.$13.00
bacon, avocado, cheddar, turkey, lettuce,
tomato & mayo on sourdough with
sweet potato fries
The Dutch Burger$16.00
our 1/2lb burger with bacon, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, arugula server with fries
Flash Fired Brussels Sprouts$7.00
served with parmesan cheese and lime juice.
The Dutch Eatery & Refuge
L Station image

 

L Station

500 North 4th Avenue #1, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$13.00
Station Burger$14.00
Pulled pork tacos$12.00
L Station
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

876 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (2201 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Illegal Pete's
Welcome Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Welcome Diner

902 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuit Benedict$12.00
fresh baked biscuit halves topped with you choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom and poached eggs smothered in hollandaise* with a side of country potatoes or side salad
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
gooey chocolate chip cookie with pecans and flaky sea salt
Sunrise Biscuit$8.00
fresh baked biscuit sandwich with melted cheddar, scrambled egg, aioli* and choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom
*please make a note of it if you would like your egg cooked to a different temp*
Welcome Diner
StayNaked Kitchen - East Side image

 

StayNaked Kitchen - East Side

6130 E. Speedway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mushroom Braised Beef, Roasted Garlic Mash, Chives & Agave Glazed Carrots$10.99
Protein: 49g - Carbs: 36g - Fat: 17g
Lemon Baked Chicken Breast , Bacon Asparagus ,White Cheddar ,lemon wedge$9.49
Protein: 53g, Carbs: 19g, Fat: 18g
Orange Chicken, Chive Rice, Roasted Brussels, Spicy Cashews, Orange Glaze$9.49
Protein: 42g - Carbs: 54g - Fat: 27g
StayNaked Kitchen - East Side
Postino Grant image

 

Postino Grant

2500 E Grant Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Postino Grant
StayNaked Kitchen image

 

StayNaked Kitchen

4695 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ground Turkey, Charred Brussels Sprouts, Scented Jasmine Rice$7.99
Protein: 53g - Carbs: 38g - Fat: 6g
Korean Beef Taco, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Cucumber, Carrots & Lime Wedge$11.24
Protein: 48g Carbs: 48g Fat: 31g
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Garlic, Sea Salt, Oregano, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Onion$7.75
Protein: 47g, Carbs: 36g, Fat: 21g
StayNaked Kitchen
Main pic

 

CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar

31 N. Scott Ave., Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BIRRIA NACHOS$13.50
TOTOPOS Y SALSAS$4.50
QUESA-BIRRIA - TACOS$13.50
CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar

