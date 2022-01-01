Tucson breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Tucson
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Dutch Eatery & Refuge
943 E University Blvd,Ste 171, Tucson
|Popular items
|B.A.C.T.L.T.
|$13.00
bacon, avocado, cheddar, turkey, lettuce,
tomato & mayo on sourdough with
sweet potato fries
|The Dutch Burger
|$16.00
our 1/2lb burger with bacon, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, arugula server with fries
|Flash Fired Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
served with parmesan cheese and lime juice.
L Station
500 North 4th Avenue #1, Tucson
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$13.00
|Station Burger
|$14.00
|Pulled pork tacos
|$12.00
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
876 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
FRENCH FRIES
Welcome Diner
902 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Biscuit Benedict
|$12.00
fresh baked biscuit halves topped with you choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom and poached eggs smothered in hollandaise* with a side of country potatoes or side salad
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
gooey chocolate chip cookie with pecans and flaky sea salt
|Sunrise Biscuit
|$8.00
fresh baked biscuit sandwich with melted cheddar, scrambled egg, aioli* and choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom
*please make a note of it if you would like your egg cooked to a different temp*
StayNaked Kitchen - East Side
6130 E. Speedway Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Mushroom Braised Beef, Roasted Garlic Mash, Chives & Agave Glazed Carrots
|$10.99
Protein: 49g - Carbs: 36g - Fat: 17g
|Lemon Baked Chicken Breast , Bacon Asparagus ,White Cheddar ,lemon wedge
|$9.49
Protein: 53g, Carbs: 19g, Fat: 18g
|Orange Chicken, Chive Rice, Roasted Brussels, Spicy Cashews, Orange Glaze
|$9.49
Protein: 42g - Carbs: 54g - Fat: 27g
Postino Grant
2500 E Grant Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
StayNaked Kitchen
4695 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|Ground Turkey, Charred Brussels Sprouts, Scented Jasmine Rice
|$7.99
Protein: 53g - Carbs: 38g - Fat: 6g
|Korean Beef Taco, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Cucumber, Carrots & Lime Wedge
|$11.24
Protein: 48g Carbs: 48g Fat: 31g
|Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Garlic, Sea Salt, Oregano, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Onion
|$7.75
Protein: 47g, Carbs: 36g, Fat: 21g