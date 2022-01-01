Tucson brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Tucson
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Ben's Brewing
865 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$13.50
Choice of Cheese: American, Cheddar,
jack, Swiss, Provolone, Gorgonzola,
or Pepper Jack
|French Dip
|$13.50
Top Sirloin, Provolone, Hoagie Roll,
au Jus
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.25
Buffalo, Spicy Habanero, or Tequila-cilantro
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
brioche roll, vinegar cole slaw garnish, pickle wedge
|USDA Prime Angus "Fatty" Brisket
|$11.00
Aurora Farms USDA PRIME Angus Beef Brisket Smoked daily. Fatty or Extra Fatty cuts available, there is a very limited amount of lean meat on these briskets.
|Family Take Out Special
|$75.00
Includes 1 lb each of Smoked Brisket & Pulled Pork, choice of
1/2 Rack of Baby Back or St Louis Ribs &
3 Large Signature Sides