Tucson burger restaurants you'll love

More about L Station
L Station
500 North 4th Avenue #1, Tucson
|Popular items
|Station Burger
|$14.00
|Pulled pork tacos
|$12.00
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery
Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery
6444 N Oracle Rd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Mushroom Swiss
|$12.86
There’s so mush-room in our hearts for this one. Topped with grilled mushrooms, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli
|BLT
|$10.66
|Mustang
|$11.13