Tucson burger restaurants you'll love

Tucson restaurants
Must-try burger restaurants in Tucson

L Station image

 

L Station

500 North 4th Avenue #1, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Station Burger$14.00
Pulled pork tacos$12.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about L Station
Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery image

 

Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery

6444 N Oracle Rd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Swiss$12.86
There’s so mush-room in our hearts for this one. Topped with grilled mushrooms, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli
BLT$10.66
Mustang$11.13
More about Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery
Frog and Firkin image

 

Frog and Firkin

874 E. University Blvd., TUCSON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Frogbites$10.00
baguette topped with fresh garlic, pesto, mozzarella
More about Frog and Firkin

