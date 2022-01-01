Tucson cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Tucson
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Bean & Cheese Burro
|$9.99
For those that like to keep it simple--refried beans and cheese only. Topped with cheese and sour cream.
|Rolled Tacos Quartet
|$13.99
Four crunchy tacos stuffed with your favorite protein, salsa fresca and cheese. Served with a refreshing Mexican salad and a drizzled with poppy seed dressing and a side of guacamole.
|Leo's Special Chicken Burro
|$15.99
Leo's marinated and diced chicken blend with green chile and refried beans, topped with cheese and sour cream.
L Station
500 North 4th Avenue #1, Tucson
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$13.00
|Station Burger
|$14.00
|Pulled pork tacos
|$12.00
Beyond Bread - Northwest
421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson
|Popular items
|Brad's Beef
|$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Roast Beef, provolone, green chiles, red onion, Russian dressing on White.
|Whole Grilled Cheese
|$6.50
~ Served HOT ~ Your choice of provolone, sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese on White.
|Frida's Flight
|$11.50
Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted Jalapeño Cheddar.
Beyond Bread - East
6260 East Speedway, Tucson
|Popular items
|Frida's Flight
|$11.50
Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted Jalapeño Cheddar.
|Whole Grilled Cheese
|$6.50
~ Served HOT ~ Your choice of provolone, sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese on White.
|Bart's Bag
|$12.00
Turkey, brie, lettuce, tomato, red onion, honey mustard, mayonnaise on a Baguette. 🦷Crusty Bread
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
7705 N Oracle Rd, Suite 133, Oro Valley
|Popular items
|Original Acai
|$8.95
Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey.