Tucson cafés you'll love

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bean & Cheese Burro$9.99
For those that like to keep it simple--refried beans and cheese only. Topped with cheese and sour cream.
Rolled Tacos Quartet$13.99
Four crunchy tacos stuffed with your favorite protein, salsa fresca and cheese. Served with a refreshing Mexican salad and a drizzled with poppy seed dressing and a side of guacamole.
Leo's Special Chicken Burro$15.99
Leo's marinated and diced chicken blend with green chile and refried beans, topped with cheese and sour cream.
More about Eclectic Cafe
L Station image

 

L Station

500 North 4th Avenue #1, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$13.00
Station Burger$14.00
Pulled pork tacos$12.00
More about L Station
Beyond Bread - Northwest image

 

Beyond Bread - Northwest

421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brad's Beef$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Roast Beef, provolone, green chiles, red onion, Russian dressing on White.
Whole Grilled Cheese$6.50
~ Served HOT ~ Your choice of provolone, sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese on White.
Frida's Flight$11.50
Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted Jalapeño Cheddar.
More about Beyond Bread - Northwest
Beyond Bread - East image

 

Beyond Bread - East

6260 East Speedway, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Frida's Flight$11.50
Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted Jalapeño Cheddar.
Whole Grilled Cheese$6.50
~ Served HOT ~ Your choice of provolone, sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese on White.
Bart's Bag$12.00
Turkey, brie, lettuce, tomato, red onion, honey mustard, mayonnaise on a Baguette. 🦷Crusty Bread
More about Beyond Bread - East
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade image

 

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

7705 N Oracle Rd, Suite 133, Oro Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Acai$8.95
Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey.
More about Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
The Korean Rose image

 

The Korean Rose

6118 E Speedway Blvd Ste. 102, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Korean Rose
Restaurant banner

 

Snakes & Lattes - Tucson

988 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Snakes & Lattes - Tucson

