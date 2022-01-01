Tucson sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Tucson
More about Beyond Bread - Central
Beyond Bread - Central
3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Popular items
|Brad's Beef
|$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Roast Beef, provolone, green chiles, red onion, Russian dressing on White.
|Avi's Avo
|$11.00
Turkey, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, mayonnaise on Ciabatta. Crusty Bread 🦷
|Milton's Melt
|$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, Russian dressing on Rye.
More about Flora's Market Run
Flora's Market Run
2513 E 6th St, Tucson
|Popular items
|Grinder
|$11.00
baguette, capiccola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, pickles, pepperoncini, romaine, grinder vinaigrette, mayo
|New Jersey Joe
|$12.00
japanese milk bread, smoked brisket, coleslaw, russian dressing
|Tofu Banh Mi
|$9.00
baguette, pickles, cilantro, jalepeno, vegan mayo, cucumbers
More about Tino’s Pizza
Tino’s Pizza
6610 E Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|14" Build Your Own
|$17.00
|12" Build Your Own
|$14.00
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
More about Beyond Bread - Northwest
Beyond Bread - Northwest
421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson
|Popular items
|Brad's Beef
|$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Roast Beef, provolone, green chiles, red onion, Russian dressing on White.
|Whole Grilled Cheese
|$6.50
~ Served HOT ~ Your choice of provolone, sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese on White.
|Frida's Flight
|$11.50
Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted Jalapeño Cheddar.
More about Jimmy's Pita & Poke
Jimmy's Pita & Poke
3820 w River Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|Regular Poke Bowl
|$13.75
If you want two of the same, please only select one protein.
|Large Poke Bowl
|$14.99
If you want all scoops to be the same, please only select one protein.
|The Chad
|$9.99
Steak, Choice of Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Peppers,Grilled Jalapeno, Pickles, Melted Pepper Jack, Chipotle Mayo, Cooked in Secret Sauce
More about Beyond Bread - East
Beyond Bread - East
6260 East Speedway, Tucson
|Popular items
|Frida's Flight
|$11.50
Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted Jalapeño Cheddar.
|Whole Grilled Cheese
|$6.50
~ Served HOT ~ Your choice of provolone, sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese on White.
|Bart's Bag
|$12.00
Turkey, brie, lettuce, tomato, red onion, honey mustard, mayonnaise on a Baguette. 🦷Crusty Bread