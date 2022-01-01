Tucson Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Tucson
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Bean & Cheese Burro
|$9.99
For those that like to keep it simple--refried beans and cheese only. Topped with cheese and sour cream.
|Rolled Tacos Quartet
|$13.99
Four crunchy tacos stuffed with your favorite protein, salsa fresca and cheese. Served with a refreshing Mexican salad and a drizzled with poppy seed dressing and a side of guacamole.
|Leo's Special Chicken Burro
|$15.99
Leo's marinated and diced chicken blend with green chile and refried beans, topped with cheese and sour cream.
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
876 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Ben's Brewing
865 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$13.50
Choice of Cheese: American, Cheddar,
jack, Swiss, Provolone, Gorgonzola,
or Pepper Jack
|French Dip
|$13.50
Top Sirloin, Provolone, Hoagie Roll,
au Jus
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.25
Buffalo, Spicy Habanero, or Tequila-cilantro
CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar
31 N. Scott Ave., Tucson
|Popular items
|BIRRIA NACHOS
|$13.50
|TOTOPOS Y SALSAS
|$4.50
|QUESA-BIRRIA - TACOS
|$13.50
Taqueria Porfis
3553 S 12th Ave #117, Tucson
|Popular items
|Dorado
|$2.30
|Chimichanga
|$2.30
|Al Vapor
|$2.30