Tucson Mexican restaurants you'll love

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bean & Cheese Burro$9.99
For those that like to keep it simple--refried beans and cheese only. Topped with cheese and sour cream.
Rolled Tacos Quartet$13.99
Four crunchy tacos stuffed with your favorite protein, salsa fresca and cheese. Served with a refreshing Mexican salad and a drizzled with poppy seed dressing and a side of guacamole.
Leo's Special Chicken Burro$15.99
Leo's marinated and diced chicken blend with green chile and refried beans, topped with cheese and sour cream.
More about Eclectic Cafe
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

876 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (2201 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
More about Illegal Pete's
Gentle Ben's Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Ben's Brewing

865 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese$13.50
Choice of Cheese: American, Cheddar,
jack, Swiss, Provolone, Gorgonzola,
or Pepper Jack
French Dip$13.50
Top Sirloin, Provolone, Hoagie Roll,
au Jus
Buffalo Wings$14.25
Buffalo, Spicy Habanero, or Tequila-cilantro
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
Main pic

 

CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar

31 N. Scott Ave., Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BIRRIA NACHOS$13.50
TOTOPOS Y SALSAS$4.50
QUESA-BIRRIA - TACOS$13.50
More about CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Taqueria Porfis

3553 S 12th Ave #117, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dorado$2.30
Chimichanga$2.30
Al Vapor$2.30
More about Taqueria Porfis
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

El Merendero

5443 S 12th Ave, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (1193 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Merendero

