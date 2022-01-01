Tucson pizza restaurants you'll love

Tucson restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Tucson

Twin Peaks Pizzeria image

 

Twin Peaks Pizzeria

7575 W TWIN PEAKS RD, Marana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Wings (6 piece)$8.99
Traditional bone-in wings served with cartos and celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Build Your Own Pizza (12")$10.99
Cheese pizza, add toppings for 1.39 each.
Traditional Wings (12 piece)$15.99
Traditional bone-in wings served with cartos and celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese.
More about Twin Peaks Pizzeria
Magpies Gourmet Pizza image

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Medium CYO Pizza$14.00
Create Your Own Medium Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 8 Slices, Serves 2-4)
Garlic Cheese Sticks$7.00
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
10 Oven Roasted Wings$12.00
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Zona 78 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Zona 78

7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiano$23.00
Lemon Butter, Rigatoni, Marinara, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Tuscany$18.00
Zona-Made Sausage, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onion, Fennel, Portobellos, Basil
Pizzaboy$17.00
Rustic sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pizza Spice
More about Zona 78
Magpies Gourmet Pizza image

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8" Personal CYO Pizza$7.00
Create Your Own Personal Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 4 Slices, Serves 1)
10" Small CYO Pizza$12.00
Create Your Own Small Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 6 Slices, Serves 1-2)
10 Oven Roasted Wings$12.00
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta

4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Potato Pizza$16.00
alfredo sauce, provolone, yukon gold, potato, green onion, crispy prosciutto, creme fraiche
Caesar$12.00
hearts of romaine, spinach, herb croutons, caesar dressing, lemon
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, thyme, black pepper
More about Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
Bear Canyon Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bear Canyon Pizza

8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson

Avg 4 (987 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$15.00
12 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip
16'' B.Y.O Pizza$18.00
Build Your Own Pizza Creation.
Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
BYO Pasta
Build your own pasta! Your choice of sauce, veggies, and meat. Served with garlic knots
More about Bear Canyon Pizza
Tino’s Pizza image

 

Tino’s Pizza

6610 E Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" Build Your Own$17.00
12" Build Your Own$14.00
Garlic Knots$5.00
More about Tino’s Pizza
Catalina Craft Pizza image

 

Catalina Craft Pizza

15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Antipasto Salad$15.00
Romaine, Prosciutto, Capicola, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Italian Vinaigrette
12" Margarita$19.00
House Pizza Sauce, or Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, House Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Fresh Basil
12" Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Cheese
More about Catalina Craft Pizza
Magpie's Gourmet Pizza image

 

Magpie's Gourmet Pizza

601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8" Personal CYO Pizza$7.00
Create Your Own Personal Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 4 Slices, Serves 1)
Mag-nificent Giant
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.
Our Magnificent Take On The Supreme!
10 Oven Roasted Wings$12.00
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
More about Magpie's Gourmet Pizza
Frog and Firkin image

 

Frog and Firkin

874 E. University Blvd., TUCSON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Frogbites$10.00
baguette topped with fresh garlic, pesto, mozzarella
More about Frog and Firkin
Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink image

 

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink

101 E Pennington St., Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink
Restaurant banner

 

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink NORTHWEST

7262 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Crimini Mushroom$19.00
mozzarella, truffle cheese
*no tomato sauce
Yukon Gold Potato & Pecorino$17.00
mozzarella, roasted garlic, rosemary
*no tomato sauce
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
house hot sauce, sherry vin., pecan Brittle crumbs
More about Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink NORTHWEST

