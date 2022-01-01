Tucson pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Tucson
Twin Peaks Pizzeria
7575 W TWIN PEAKS RD, Marana
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings (6 piece)
|$8.99
Traditional bone-in wings served with cartos and celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Build Your Own Pizza (12")
|$10.99
Cheese pizza, add toppings for 1.39 each.
|Traditional Wings (12 piece)
|$15.99
Traditional bone-in wings served with cartos and celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese.
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|12" Medium CYO Pizza
|$14.00
Create Your Own Medium Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 8 Slices, Serves 2-4)
|Garlic Cheese Sticks
|$7.00
Our House-made Small Pizza Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!
|10 Oven Roasted Wings
|$12.00
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Zona 78
7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiano
|$23.00
Lemon Butter, Rigatoni, Marinara, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
|Tuscany
|$18.00
Zona-Made Sausage, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onion, Fennel, Portobellos, Basil
|Pizzaboy
|$17.00
Rustic sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pizza Spice
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
105 S Houghton Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|8" Personal CYO Pizza
|$7.00
Create Your Own Personal Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 4 Slices, Serves 1)
|10" Small CYO Pizza
|$12.00
Create Your Own Small Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your
Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 6 Slices, Serves 1-2)
|10 Oven Roasted Wings
|$12.00
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Popular items
|Baked Potato Pizza
|$16.00
alfredo sauce, provolone, yukon gold, potato, green onion, crispy prosciutto, creme fraiche
|Caesar
|$12.00
hearts of romaine, spinach, herb croutons, caesar dressing, lemon
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, thyme, black pepper
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bear Canyon Pizza
8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$15.00
12 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip
|16'' B.Y.O Pizza
|$18.00
Build Your Own Pizza Creation.
Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
|BYO Pasta
Build your own pasta! Your choice of sauce, veggies, and meat. Served with garlic knots
Tino’s Pizza
6610 E Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|14" Build Your Own
|$17.00
|12" Build Your Own
|$14.00
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Catalina Craft Pizza
15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina
|Popular items
|Antipasto Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, Prosciutto, Capicola, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Italian Vinaigrette
|12" Margarita
|$19.00
House Pizza Sauce, or Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, House Mozzarella Slices, Tomato, Fresh Basil
|12" Create Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Cheese
Magpie's Gourmet Pizza
601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson
|Popular items
|8" Personal CYO Pizza
|$7.00
Create Your Own Personal Pizza! Choose Your Cheese, Sauce, Toppings, and any Extra Requests to Build Your Perfect Pizza! (Cut into 4 Slices, Serves 1)
|Mag-nificent Giant
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, & Mushrooms.
Our Magnificent Take On The Supreme!
|10 Oven Roasted Wings
|$12.00
10 Wings, Voted Best in Tucson! Served With 2 Dipping Sauces
Frog and Firkin
874 E. University Blvd., TUCSON
|Popular items
|Frogbites
|$10.00
baguette topped with fresh garlic, pesto, mozzarella
Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink NORTHWEST
7262 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|Roasted Crimini Mushroom
|$19.00
mozzarella, truffle cheese
*no tomato sauce
|Yukon Gold Potato & Pecorino
|$17.00
mozzarella, roasted garlic, rosemary
*no tomato sauce
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
house hot sauce, sherry vin., pecan Brittle crumbs